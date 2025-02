FIRE DESTROYS MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT BUILDING

OVER THREE DOZEN PEOPLE HAVE BEEN LEFT HOMELESS AFTER A FIRE DESTROYED ONE OF THE APARTMENT BUILDINGS OF MORNINGSIDE COUNTRY ESTATES TUESDAY EVENING.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHAL JOE RODRIGUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE TOLD KSCJ NEWS THAT THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 4:40 P.M. IN BUILDING “F” OF THE GROUP OF APARTMENT STRUCTURES LOCATED IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF SOUTH MAPLE STREET.

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE TWO STORY STRUCTURE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND ALL OF THE RESIDENTS WHO WERE HOME AT THE TIME ESCAPED WITHOUT INJURY.

RODRIGUEZ SAYS THE FIRE SPREAD THROUGH THE BUILDING AND BURNED A LARGE HOLE THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE STRUCTURE.

ALL 40 OF THE RESIDENTS WHO LIVED IN THE 22 APARTMENTS HAVE BEEN LEFT HOMELESS AND ARE BEING ASSISTED BY THE AMERICAN RED CROSS AND OTHER LOCAL AGENCIES.

ONE OF THOSE APARTMENTS WAS UNOCCUPIED AND BEING REMODELED.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE STILL POURING WATER INTO THE BUILDING AFTER 8 P.M TUESDAY NIGHT.

NO NEARBY STRUCTURES SUSTAINED DAMAGE BUT HEAVY SMOKE AND COLD TEMPERATURES HAMPERED FIREFIGHTERS AT TIMES.

A CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED..