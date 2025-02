BLESSED SACRAMENT SCHOOL CLOSED WEDNESDAY DUE TO ILLNESS

SIOUX CITY’S BLESSED SACRAMENT SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSED WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH, DUE TO A HIGH NUMBER OF STUDENT AND STAFF ILLNESSES.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THEY MADE THE DECISION AFTER CONSULTING WITH SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH AND NEIGHBORING SCHOOL ENTITIES.

THE CLOSURE WILL ONLY AFFECT THE STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF OF BLESSED SACRAMENT SCHOOL.

ALL OTHER BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS, INCLUDING THE ST. MICHAEL’S PRE-K TO 2ND GRADE BUILDING, WILL REMAIN OPEN.

BLESSED SACRAMENT SCHOOL CURRENTLY HAS A 24% STUDENT ABSENTEE RATE, NOT INCLUDING THE FACULTY AND STAFF WHO ARE ALSO OUT DUE TO ILLNESS.

MANY OF THEIR STUDENTS ARE EXPERIENCING FLU SYMPTOMS INCLUDING ONGOING COUGHS, FEVERS, AND STREP THROAT.

THE BUILDING IS BEING CLOSED TO ALLOW TIME FOR THOROUGH CLEANING AND DISINFECTING.

THE SCHOOL ASKS THAT STUDENTS DO NOT RETURN TO SCHOOL IF THEY ARE EXPERIENCING ANY SYMPTOMS OF ILLNESS. TO HELP PREVENT ITS SPREAD.

THOSE STUDENTS WHO RIDE THE MORNING SHUTTLE FROM BLESSED SACRAMENT TO ST. MICHAEL’S MAY BE DROPPED OFF DIRECTLY AT ST. MICHAEL’S AS EARLY AS 7AM.