MORNINGSIDE U. TO HOST HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE & MATH COMPETITION

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL WELCOME 100 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO CAMPUS ON TUESDAY FOR THE SIXTH SCIENCE AND MATHEMATICS ACADEMIC REASONING TOURNAMENT, KNOWN AS SMART.

STUDENTS FROM NINE AREA HIGH SCHOOLS WILL TAKE PART IN COMPETITIVE EXAMS, STEM-FOCUSED SESSIONS, AND ENGAGE WITH CURRENT MORNINGSIDE STUDENTS IN A Q&A PANEL.

IN THE COMPETITIVE EXAMS, EACH STUDENT WILL TAKE TWO 45-MINUTE WRITTEN TESTS IN MATH, SCIENCE, CHEMISTRY, OR PHYSICS, TESTING THEIR CRITICAL THINKING AND PROBLEM-SOLVING ABILITIES.

CALCULATORS ARE NOT PERMITTED.

AT 1 P.M., TEAMS OF FOUR WILL COMPETE IN A QUIZ BOWL IN THE WALKER SCIENCE CENTER.

AFTER THE COMPETITIONS, STUDENTS WILL WORK ON HANDS-ON STEM ACTIVITIES WITH MORNINGSIDE FACULTY MEMBERS.

AN AWARDS CEREMONY FOLLOWS IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM WITH PRIZES INCLUDING A TOP AWARD OF A $5,000 SCHOLARSHIP TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.