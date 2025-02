FINALISTS NAMED FOR SC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT POST

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS ANNOUNCED DR. JUAN CORDOVA AND DR. COREY SEYMOUR AS THE FINAL TWO CANDIDATES FOR THE DISTRICT’S SUPERINTENDENT POSITION.

CORDOVA CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF INSTRUCTION FOR HAZELWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT IN FLORISSANT, MISSOURI.

IN HIS CURRENT POSITION, HE OVERSEES 10 ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS AND THREE EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS.

THE HAZELWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS EXPANDED FROM THREE EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS TO 29 FULL DAY CLASSROOMS ACROSS THE DISTRICT.

HE ALSO LEADS THE DISTRICT’S PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT, ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS, AND FEDERAL PROGRAMS.

COREY SEYMOUR CURRENTLY SERVES AS SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS FOR CLEAR CREEK AMANA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IN OXFORD, IOWA.

IN HIS CURRENT POSITION, HE OVERSEES NINE SCHOOLS, INCLUDING SIX ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, ONE MIDDLE SCHOOL, ONE HIGH SCHOOL, AND A PRESCHOOL CENTER.

UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP, CLEAR CREEK AMANA HAS INCREASED ITS GRADUATION RATE BY FIVE PERCENT AND ACHIEVED AN EIGHT PERCENT GROWTH IN MATH AND ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS AND READING DISTRICT WIDE.

THE DISTRICT’S KINDERGARTEN READINESS HAS ALSO INCREASED BY 10 PERCENT.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO HEAR THE SUPERINTENDENT CANDIDATES DURING SEPARATE COMMUNITY FORUMS ON THURSDAY IN ROOM 118 OF THE EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER AT 627 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

CORDOVA WILL BE PRESENT FOR QUESTIONS FROM 5:15 PM TO 6:30 PM.

SEYMOUR WILL BE PRESENT FOR QUESTIONS FROM 6:30 PM TO 7:45 PM.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO