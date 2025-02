BOBBLES HONOR RITCHIE VALENS & BIG BOPPER’S FINAL SHOW AT SURF BALLROOM

FEBRUARY 3RD IS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED.

THAT’S WHEN RITCHIE VALENS, THE BIG BOPPER AND BUDDY HOLLY DIED IN A PLANE CRASH THIS DATE IN 1959 IN CLEAR LAKE, IOWA.

THE WINTER DANCE PARTY TAKES PLACE ANNUALLY AT THE SURF BALLROOM IN CLEAR LAKE WHERE THE SINGERS PERFORMED THEIR FINAL SHOW AND THIS WEEKEND DEBUTED SOME COMMEMORATIVE BOBBLEHEADS OF VALENS AND THE BIG BOPPER.

PHIL SKLAR IS WITH THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, WHICH PRODUCED THEM

SKLAR SAYS THESE ARE THE FIRST BOBBLEHEADS PRODUCED OF THE BIG BOPPER AND VALENS, AND THERE HAS ONLY BEEN ONE LICENSED PREVIOUSLY 20 YEARS AGO OF BUDDY HOLLY, WHO SKLAR HOPES TO PRODUCE ANOTHER OF:

RITCHIE VALENS’ HIT SONGS “DONNA” AND “LA BAMBA” AND J.P. “THE BIG BOPPER” RICHARDSON’S HIT SONG “CHANTILLY LACE” WERE RELEASED SIX MONTHS BEFORE THEY TRAGICALLY DIED WITH BUDDY HOLLY IN THE PLANE CRASH FOLLOWING THE CLEAR LAKE CONCERT:

VALENS IS PLAYING A GUITAR ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD AND THE BIG BOPPER IS HOLDING A PHONE TO HIS EAR AND ALSO HAS A GUITAR ON HIS FIGURE.

THE BOBBLEHEADS ARE INDIVIDUALLY NUMBERED TO 2025 AND ARE AVAILABLE ON THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM’S WEBSITE.