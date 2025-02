BOB DYLAN TO PERFORM AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER IN APRIL

ONE OF THE ICONS OF AMERICAN MUSIC IS RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY FOR A CONCERT THIS SPRING.

BOB DYLAN WILL PERFORM AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2ND.

NICK PALMIOTTI IS THE SENIOR DIRECTOR OF BOOKING FOR THE THEATER, AND SAYS IT’S DYLAN’S 2ND APPEARANCE AT THE ORPHEUM:

DYLAN HAS INFLUENCED AMERICAN MUSIC FOR OVER 60 YEARS AND IS REGARDED AS ONE OF THE GREATEST SONGWRITERS OF ALL TIME.

DYLAN HAS WRITTEN AND PERFORMED MANY CLASSIC HITS SUCH AS “LIKE A ROLLING STONE”, “LAY LADY LAY,” “BLOWIN IN THE WIND,” “ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER,” “THE TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGIN, ” AND IS A MEMBER OF THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND THE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME.

A NEW MOVIE CALLED “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” HAS PUT DYLAN BACK IN THE PUBLIC SPOTLIGHT:

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10 A.M. AT ORPHEUM LIVE DOT COM OR AT THE PRIMEBANK EVENTS CENTER BOX OFFICE.