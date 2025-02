SIOUX CITY WOMAN FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY, FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES, FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THROUGH TWO STATES SATURDAY AFTERNOON THAT ENDED IN MORNINGSIDE.

THE INCIDENT STARTED JUST BEFORE 5 P.M. WHEN A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 30-YEAR-OLD RHIANNA FULLER FLED FROM A PURSUIT BY DAKOTA COUNTY NEBRASKA DEPUTIES INTO SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE PICKED UP THE PURSUIT AS FULLER, WHO HAD SEVERAL OUTSTANDING FELONY WARRANTS, CONTINUED TO FLEE FROM OFFICERS WHO HAD THEIR LIGHTS AND SIRENS ACTIVATED.

POLICE ALLEGE THAT FULLER DROVE IN A RECKLESS MANNER, SPEEDING APPROXIMATELY 75 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE ON THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT, AND FAILED TO STOP FOR RED LIGHTS AT INTERSECTIONS.

HER VEHICLE WAS ALSO DRIVEN THE WRONG WAY, GOING HEAD ON WITH TRAFFIC, IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF SOUTH LEWIS BLVD, THE 3000 BLOCK OF SINGING HILLS BLVD, AND THE 4400 BLOCK OF SOUTH LAKEPORT.

POLICE SAY THE PURSUIT ENDED WHEN SHE LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, STRUCK A PARKED VEHICLE IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF SOUTH CECILIA, AND THEN STRUCK A PATROL VEHICLE.

A VEHICLE ALSO CAUGHT FIRE.

POLICE FOUND AN OPEN BOTTLE OF BEER, AND A BAG CONTAINING A SYRINGE THAT FIELD TESTED POSITIVE FOR METHAMPHETAMINE.

FULLER’S CHARGES INCLUDE ELUDING, SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT TIME, THREE COUNTS OF DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF A TWO WAY HIGHWAY, STRIKING AN UNATTENDED. VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RECKLESS DRIVING, OPEN CONTAINER AND NUMEROUS OTHER TRAFFIC RELATED COUNTS.

SHE WAS ALSO WANTED ON OTHER OUTSTANDING WARRANTS AND IS BEING HELD ON $24,500 BOND.