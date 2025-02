SC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH DOWN TO TWO FINALISTS

THE CANDIDATES TO BECOME THE NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE DOWN TO TWO FINALISTS.

THE NAMES OF THOSE FINALISTS WON’T BE RELEASED UNTIL NEXT WEEK, BUT THE DISTRICT SAYS COMMUNITY FORUMS WITH THE FINAL SUPERINTENDENT CANDIDATES WILL BE HELD NEXT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH.

THOSE FORUMS WILL TAKE PLACE WITH ONE OF THE FINALISTS FROM 5:15 PM UNTIL 6:30 PM.

THE SECOND FINALIST FORUM IS FROM 6:30 PM UNTIL 7:45 PM.

BOTH FORUMS WILL TAKE PLACE IN ROOM 118 OF THE DOWNTOWN EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER LOCATED AT 627 4TH STREET.

THE PUBLIC IS ASKED TO ENTER THE BUILDING THROUGH THE JACKSON STREET. ENTRANCE OF THE BUILDING.

FREE STREET PARKING IS AVAILABLE AFTER 5 PM.

THE PUBLIC CAN SUBMIT QUESTIONS DURING THE TWO FORUMS WHICH WILL BE MODERATED BY GR RECRUITING.