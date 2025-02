FATAL CRASH IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

FOG IS BEING CALLED A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION THAT CLAIMED A LIFE IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 27-YEAR-OLD DERREN MAURICIO OF ALTA, IOWA DIED WHEN THE CHEVY TRAVERSE HE WAS DRIVING CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 71 JUST AFTER 5 A.M. AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING JEEP WRANGLER ON THE DRIVER’S SIDE HEADLIGHT.

MAURICIO WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE JEEP, 21-YEAR-OLD ESTEVAN RODRIGUEZ OF ALTA AND A PASSENGER, 30-YEAR-OLD LUCERO MARTINEZ-JUAREZ OF EARLY, IOWA; WERE BOTH INJURED AND TAKEN TO BUENA VISTA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER IN STORM LAKE.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS DENSE FOG WAS PRESENT AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT WHICH REDUCED VISIBLITY.