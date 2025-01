WAGNER SD TEEN TO SERVE 20 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE

A 16-YEAR-OLD WAGNER, SOUTH DAKOTA MALE, WHOSE CASE HAD EARLIER BEEN TRANSFERRED TO ADULT COURT, WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER EARLIER PLEADING GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH THE STABBING DEATH OF ANOTHER 16-YEAR-OLD MALE IN 2023.

GABE MONTGOMERY WAS SENTENCED IN CHARLES MIX COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT.

HE WAS GIVEN A 50-YEAR SENTENCE IN PRISON WITH 30 YEARS SUSPENDED.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE HOPES THE SENTENCE PROVIDES SOME CLOSURE FOR THE VICTIM’S FAMILY.

JACKLEY SAYS BECAUSE OF THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE CHARGE, IT WAS APPROPRIATE THIS JUVENILE BE TRIED AS AN ADULT.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED APRIL 10TH, 2023, DURING A FIGHT THAT OCCURRED IN WAGNER.

MONTGOMERY WILL BE HOUSED IN A DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS’ JUVENILE PLACEMENT CENTER UNTIL HE REACHES THE AGE OF 18 WHERE HE CAN THEN BE MOVED INTO THE ADULT PRISON.