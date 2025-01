SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION HAS ANNOUNCED THE IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF SOUTH LINN STREET FROM VINE AVENUE TO RIDGE AVENUE.

THE FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLOSURE IS IN ADDITION TO THE CLOSURE OF RIDGE AVENUE FROM SOUTH WESTCOTT STREET TO SOUTH LINN STREET DUE TO A WATER MAIN BREAK.

THE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN PLACE TO ALL TRAFFIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

EFFORTS FOR RETURNING ACCESS TO LOCAL RESIDENTS AND EMERGENCY REPAIRS ARE ONGOING.

NON-RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO AVOID THE AREA AT THIS TIME.