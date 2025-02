SIOUX CITY VIOLENT CRIMES DOWN SLIGHTLY IN 2024

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE LOCAL PRELIMINARY CRIME STATISTICS FOR 2024.

THE NUMBERS MAY BE REINTERPRETED BY THE FBI WHEN ASSEMBLING THEIR NATIONWIDE UNIFORM CRIME REPORT THROUGH THE NATIONAL INCIDENT-BASED REPORTING SYSTEM.

THAT’S BECAUSE NOT ALL STATES CLASSIFY CRIMES IN THE SAME MANNER.

THE NUMBERS, WHEN COMPARING 2023 THROUGH 2024 INDICATES SIOUX CITY’S OVERALL VIOLENT CRIMES WERE SLIGHTLY DOWN.

THREE MURDERS OCCURRED IN 2024 COMPARED TO 6 IN 2023.

LAST YEAR THERE WERE 304 AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS COMPARED TO 329 IN 2023.

BURGLARIES DROPPED FROM 440 TO 399.

LARCENY AND THEFTS FELL TO 2258 FROM 2342 THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS DROPPED FROM 293 TO 270.

FORCIBLE RAPES REPORTED WERE UP SLIGHTLY FROM 65 TO 66 AND ROBBERIES INCREASED FROM 79 TO 85.

POLICE SAY MANY OF THE PROPERTY CRIMES REPORTED IN OUR AREA COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED BY MORE DILIGENCE BY RESIDENTS AS MOST THEFT IS OPPORTUNISTIC.

A GOOD EXAMPLE IS THE CONTINUED PROLIFERATION OF “PORCH PIRATES” DUE TO THE CONTINUED INCREASE IN THE POPULARITY OF ONLINE SHOPPING.