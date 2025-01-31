Musketeers Trade Defenseman To Waterloo

The Sioux City Musketeers have traded defenseman Easton Hewson and a 2025 Phase I 3rd round pick, 2025 Phase II 1st round and 3rd round picks and a 2026 Phase I 4th round pick to the Waterloo Black Hawks.

They obtain defenseman Landon Nycz and a 2025 Phase II 10th round draft pick.

Landon Nycz played in 34 games for Waterloo this season and collected 18 points through 5 goals collaborated by 13 assists with a -2 margin.

Committed to play at the University of Massachusetts, Nycz has appeared in 86 total games with the Black Hawks across two seasons. He has six goals and 25 assists in that time for 31 total points.

“Landon is a highly skilled defenseman who brings exceptional talent, poise, and a strong two-way game to our blue line,” said Musketeers General Manager, Sean Clark. “His style of play fits seamlessly with our team, and we believe he will be a key contributor as we aim to make a run at a fifth Clark Cup Championship.”

Easton Hewson played in 29 games this season with Sioux City and accrued seven points via three goals and four assists with a -2 plus/minus.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Hewson is committed to play at Minnesota State University.