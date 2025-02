February Frenzy Attracts 250 Youth Basketball Teams

THE FEBRUARY FRENZY YOUTH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, HOSTED BY THE SIOUXLAND SPORTS ACADEMY, IS UNDERWAY THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY.

A RECORD OF 250 YOUTH BASKETBALL TEAMS FROM ALL OVER THE REGION WILL PACK THE ARENA SPORTS COMPLEX IN SIOUX CITY AND CNOS FIELDHOUSE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

OVER 100 TEAMS ARE PARTICIPATING FROM THE SIOUXLAND AREA WITH TEAMS FROM AMES, DES MOINES, CEDAR FALLS, SIOUX FALLS, OMAHA, LINCOLN, AND ELSEWHERE.

THE TOURNAMENT TIPPED OFF FRIDAY NIGHT AT 5:30PM AND WILL RUN THROUGH SUNDAY AT 7PM AT BOTH THE ARENA AND CNOS FIELDHOUSE.

THE TOURNEY IS EXPECTED TO ATTRACT THOUSANDS OF SPECTATORS TO OUR COMMUNITY.