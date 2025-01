FEBRUARY 1ST IS NATIONAL UNCLAIMED PROPERTY DAY AND STATE TREASURER ROBY SMITH SAYS HIS OFFICE HAS PLENTY OF IT.

GIVEBACK1 OC…….RETURN TO IOWANS.” :05

BANKS AND BUSINESSES THAT LOSE CONTACT WITH THE OWNER OF FINANCIAL ASSETS TURN THAT UNCLAIMED PROPERTY TO THE STATE TREASURER’S OFFICE.

IT INCLUDES MONEY IN INACTIVE BANK ACCOUNTS, UNCASHED CHECKS, MISPLACED STOCKS AND BONDS — EVEN INSURANCE PAYOUTS THAT DIDN’T MAKE IT TO THE RIGHT PERSON.

THERE IS A WEBSITE WHERE YOU CAN CHECK TO SEE IF YOU MIGHT HAVE UNCLAIMED PROPERTY IN SMITH’S OFFICE.

GIVEBACK2 OC……….THE RIGHTFUL OWNERS.” :15

UNCLAIMED SAFETY DEPOSIT BOXES ARE ALSO TURNED OVER TO SMITH’S OFFICE.

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ADMINISTRATORS, ONE IN EVERY SEVEN AMERICANS HAS UNCLAIMED PROPERTY SITTING IN A STATE TREASURER’S OFFICE.

THAT’S BETTER ODDS THAN WINNING THE LOTTERY.

DURING THE LAST FISCAL YEAR — WHICH ENDED JUNE 30TH OF 2024 — STATE TREASURERS AROUND THE COUNTRY RETURNED NEARLY FOUR-AND-A-HALF BILLION DOLLARS IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY TO ITS RIGHTFUL OWNER.