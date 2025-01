DINOSAURS OF HELL CREEK COME TO SC PUBLIC MUSEUM

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF DINOSAURS, THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM IS THE PLACE TO BE.

A NEW EXHIBIT CALLED “DINOSAURS OF THE HELL CREEK” OPENS SATURDAY, SHOWCASING AN IMPRESSIVE COLLECTION OF DINOSAUR FOSSILS EXCAVATED FROM THE HELL CREEK FORMATION OF WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA, WYOMING AND MONTANA BY LOCAL DINOSAUR HUNTERS DARREN MAURER AND BRIAN BUCKMEIER.

MAUER SAYS YOU WILL SEE GENUINE FOSSILS, COMPLEMENTED BY SOME REPLICATED PIECES:

THE EXHIBIT FEATURES SOME OF THE MOST ICONIC DINOSAUR SPECIES FOUND IN THE HELL CREEK FORMATION, INCLUDING TRICERATOPS, TYRANNOSAURUS REX, AND THE DAKOTARAPTOR.

THE EXHIBIT ALSO FEATURES EXACT REPLICAS OF NOTABLE DINOSAUR SKULLS, INCLUDING A FULL-SIZE TYRANNOSAURUS REX SKULL.

MAUER SAYS THERE IS ALSO A FLESHED-OUT HEAD AND FULL BODY OF DRACO REX HOGWARSIA, A DRAGON-LIKE SPECIES DISCOVERED BY BUCKMEIER IN 2003:

VISITORS WILL ALSO SEE A VARIETY OF MARINE, PLANT, AND MAMMAL FOSSILS FROM THE LATE CRETACEOUS PERIOD, HIGHLIGHTING THE BIODIVERSITY THAT THRIVED IN THE WARM, COASTAL ENVIRONMENT OF THE HELL CREEK FORMATION.

DINOSAURS OF THE HELL CREEK IS ON DISPLAY FEBRUARY 1ST THROUGH AUGUST 3RD AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.