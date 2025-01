SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER WOODBURY COUNTY PURSUIT

A WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

EVENTS STARTED AROUND 1:50 P.M. WHEN WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP WEST OF LAWTON ON HIGHWAY 20.

THE VEHICLE FLED, TRAVELING TO THE BY-PASS, SOUTHBOUND ON INTERSTATE 29, AND THEN BACK NORTHBOUND ON I-29.

DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED STOP-STICKS AT THE NORTHBOUND SGT. BLUFF ON-RAMP AND A PIT MANEUVER WAS USED TO STOP THE VEHICLE.

THE VEHICLE WAS OCCUPIED BY ONE FEMALE SUSPECT WHO WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT AND NARCOTICS AND MULTIPLE OTHER ITEMS WERE SEIZED BY DEPUTIES.

THE SUSPECT, 41-YEAR-OLD ASHLEY MEDINA, HAS BEEN BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON NUMEROUS CHARGES INCLUDING ELUDING, SPEEDING 20 PLUS MILES AN HOUR OVER THE SPEED LIMIT IN A 55 ZONE, POSSESSION OF METH-1ST OFFENSE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND PARTICIPATING IN A FELONY- 2ND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE.

MEDINA IS BEING HELD ON $12,500 BOND.