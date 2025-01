MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES MILLION DOLLAR GIFT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS RECEIVED A MILLION DOLLAR GIFT FROM AN ANONYMOUS BENEFACTOR TO SUPPORT THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE RECENTLY ANNOUNCED NEW BUILDING FOR ITS SCHOOL OF BUSINESS.

THIS LATEST GIFT FOLLOWS THE ANNOUNCEMENTS OF AT LEAST FIVE OTHER MAJOR DONATIONS OF $1 MILLION OR MORE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS, INCLUDING THOSE FROM THE WALKERS, REGINA ROTH, THE ARNOLDS, TOM ROSEN, AND DAVE HONECK.

THE NEW SCHOOL OF BUSINESS BUILDING WILL BE A STATE-OF-THE-ART LEARNING ENVIRONMENT WITH ADVANCED CLASSROOMS AND WORKSPACES, AND CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY.