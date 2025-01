IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES PUSH FOR INCOME LIMIT CHANGES

IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES SAY INCOME AND ASSET LIMITS FOR MEDICAID ELIGIBILITY KEEP THEM FROM WORKING AS MUCH AS THEY WISH — AND THEY’RE ASKING STATE LEGISLATORS TO MAKE CHANGES.

ADVOCATES FOR THESE CHANGES SPOKE AT THE IOWA STATE CAPITOL WEDNESDAY TO EDUCATE LAWMAKERS ON THE CHALLENGES THEY FACE IN WORKING AND BEING FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT.

ALEX WATTERS, A MEMBER OF THE CITY COUNCIL IN SIOUX CITY, HAS A SPINAL CORD INJURY.

WATTERS SAYS HE’S BEEN FORCED TO LIMIT HIS INCOME SO HE HAS MEDICAID COVERAGE FOR THE HOME ASSISTANCE HE NEEDS TO GET OUT OF BED AND INTO HIS WHEELCHAIR.

ERICA CARTER OF SIOUX CITY SUFFERED A SPINAL CORD INJURY IN 2010, BUT WAS REMOVED FROM THE MEDICAID PROGRAM IN 2023 WHEN HER INCOME AS A C-P-A ROSE ABOVE CURRENT LIMITS.

SHE’S PURCHASED PRIVATE INSURANCE AND IS PAYING OUT OF POCKET FOR ASSISTANCE WITH DAILY ACTIVITES SHE CANNOT MANAGE ON HER OWN.

DISABILITY RIGHTS IOWA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CATHERINE JOHNSON SAYS LIFTING MEDICAID RESTRICTIONS ON HOW MUCH IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES CAN EARN AND SAVE MEANS THEY’LL BE ABLE GET THE SUPPORT THEY NEED TO LIVE INDEPENDENTLY.

A BILL TO CREATE A “WORK WITHOUT WORRY” PROGRAM IN IOWA MEDICAID WAS DISCUSSED BY LAWMAKERS LAST YEAR AND ADVOCATES ARE ASKING FOR ITS PASSAGE THIS YEAR.

IT WOULD REMOVE THE PENALTIES FOR A WORKING SPOUSE’S INCOME AND RAISE THE INCOME AND ASSET LIMITS FOR MEDICAID COVERAGE FOR IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES.

Photo from Radio Iowa