CONE PARK TO HOST FEBRUARY SNOWSHOEING EVENTS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD IS PARTNERING WITH SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION TO OFFER SNOWSHOEING OPPORTUNITIES THIS WINTER AT CONE PARK.

SNOWSHOE HIKES, LED BY A NATURALIST, WILL BE AROUND ONE HOUR LONG, FOLLOWED BY COFFEE AND COCOA IN THE LODGE.

YOU CAN BORROW A PAIR OF SNOWSHOES OR BRING YOUR OWN.

SNOWSHOES ARE RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 10 AND UP AND MAKE SURE YOU DRESS IN LAYERS TO BE COMFORTABLE.

THE PROGRAMS ARE $5 PER SESSION AND WILL TAKE PLACE THREE CONSECUTIVE WEDNESDAYS ON FEBRUARY 5TH, 12TH AND 19TH AT 10 A.M. IN CONE PARK, LOCATED AT 3800 LINE DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY.