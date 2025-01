TONY VENHUIZEN NAMED NEW SD LT GOVERNOR

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN HAS SELECTED THE STATE’S NEXT LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

RHODEN NAMED DISTRICT 13 STATE REPRESENTATIVE TONY VENHUIZEN AS THE 40TH LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA THIS (WEDS) MORNING.

GOVERNOR RHODEN SAYS VENHUIZEN IS A MAN OF INTEGRITY WHO HAS ALL OF THE QUALITIES HE WAS LOOKING FOR TO FILL THE POST:

VENHUIZEN HAS SERVED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE.

HE ALSO CHAIRED THE STATE LEGISLATURE’S 100TH SESSION PLANNING COMMITTEE IN 2024.

VENHUIZEN SAYS IT WILL BE A GREAT HONOR TO SERVE THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH DAKOTA AS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

HE RESIGNED HIS SEAT IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

audio from SD Public Broadcasting