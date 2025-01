REYNOLDS COMMENTS ON TRUMP GRANT FREEZE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FREEZE ON FEDERAL GRANTS AND LOANS IS MEANT TO GIVE HIS ADMINISTRATION TIME TO MAKE SURE FUNDING ISN’T GOING TO DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION PROGRAMS.

REYNOLDS MADE HER COMMENTS IN EASTERN IOWA TUESDAY.

AN HOUR LATER A FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKED TRUMP’S DIRECTIVE FROM GOING INTO EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY.

REYNOLDS SAYS HER CHIEF OF STAFF WILL BE IN A MEETING TODAY WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FREEZE ON FEDERAL GRANTS AND LOANS AND HOW IT MIGHT AFFECT STATES.

