PLYMOUTH COUNTY FATAL CRASH

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT BETWEEN TWO TRUCKS HAPPENED AROUND 12:45 P.M. AT THE INTERSECTION OF K-18 & C-12.

INVESTIGATORS SAY A FREIGHTLINER DRIVEN BY 28-YEAR-OLD MOHAMMAD WAJID OF CHICAGO WAS TRAVELING NORTH ON K-18 AND FAILED TO STOP AT THE POSTED STOP SIGN.

WAJID STRUCK THE REAR OF A GRAIN TRAILER DRIVING EAST ON C-12, CAUSING THE FREIGHLINER TO SPLIT IN HALF WITH THE FRAME ENDING UP IN THE NORTH DITCH AND THE CAB IN THE SOUTH DITCH.

WAJID WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

THE SURROUNDING FIELDS CAUGHT ON FIRE FROM THE ACCIDENT AND AREA RESPONDERS EXTINGUISHED THE BLAZE.