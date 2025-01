HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS EXPERIENCE WELDING ACADEMY AS CAREER OPTION

THE WYOMING BASED WESTERN WELDING ACADEMY BROUGHT ITS 2025 BLUE COLLAR TOUR TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL WEDNESDAY.

ACADEMY STUDENT DIRECTOR QUACY WILSON SAYS THE RETURN VISIT TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY GIVES AREA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS A CHANCE TO CHECK OUT A POSSIBLE CAREER IN BUILDING TRADES:

THE STUDENTS EXPERIENCED SOME HANDS ON TIG WELDING AND FOUND OUT ABOUT THE NEED FOR SKILLED WELDERS AND TRADESMEN AS A REWARDING ALTERNATIVE TO TRADITIONAL COLLEGE PATHWAYS:

HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN, A FRESHMAN AT SGT. BLUFF LUTON HIGH SCHOOL WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS GIVING IT A TRY:

SGT. BLUFF LUTON OFFERS A COUPLE OF WELDING CLASSES AND STUDENTS HAVE THE OPTION TO TAKE ADVANCED WELDING CLASSES AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.