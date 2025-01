FEENSTRA LOOKING FOR MILITARY GOLD STAR AIDE

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS SEEKING A VETERAN OR GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBER FOR A POSITION IN ONE OF HIS DISTRICT OFFICES.

THAT PERSON WILL WORK WITH THE MILITARY AND VETERAN CONSTITUENTS TO HANDLE VETERAN RELATED CASEWORK AND BE A LIAISON BETWEEN CONSTITUENTS AND FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL AGENCIES.

FEENSTRA SAYS “SUPPORTING VETERANS AND GOLD STAR FAMILIES IS AN IMPORTANT PRIORITY.

THE GREEN & GOLD CONGRESSIONAL AIDE PROGRAM WAS ESTABLISHED BY THE U.S. HOUSE TO PROVIDE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO VETERANS AND GOLD STAR FAMILIES WITHIN MEMBER OFFICES.

INTERESTED VETERANS OR GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBERS CAN GO ONLINE TO USA JOBS DOT GOV AND SEARCH “GREEN AND GOLD CONGRESSIONAL AIDE PROGRAM” FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO APPLY.

KSCJ file photo