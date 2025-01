THE SIOUX CITY FARMERS MARKET IS LOOKING FOR NEW VENDORS TO TAKE PART IN THEIR EFFORT THIS GROWING SEASON.

THE FARMERS MARKET WILL HOST TWO INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS THIS FRIDAY FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 1:00 PM

AND SATURDAY FROM 1:00 PM UNTIL 2:00 PM AT THE ARTSUX BUILDING AT 515 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

ATTENDEES WILL MEET MARKET ORGANIZERS AND LEARN WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A VENDOR AT THE FARMERS MARKET.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT SIOUX CITY FARMERS MARKET DOT COM.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO