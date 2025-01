SOUTH SIOUX CITY SWEARS IN NEW CITY COUNCIL MEMBER

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW MEMBER ON ITS CITY COUNCIL.

YAHAIRA SCHULTZ WAS SWORN IN MONDAY AFTER BEING APPOINTED TO THE COUNCIL BY MAYOR ROD KOCH.

SCHULTZ WAS ONE OF A DOZEN APPLICANTS TO FINISH THE TERM OF JASON BOWMAN, WHO RESIGNED TO TAKE A NEW JOB IN KANSAS CITY.

SCHULTZ AND HER FAMILY MOVED TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY NINE AND HALF YEARS AGO.

SHE GREW UP IN BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA AND RESIDED IN MEXICO FOR A COUPLE YEARS DURING HIGH SCHOOL.

SCHULTZ PREVIOUSLY HAS WORKED AS A PUBLIC SCHOOL INTERPRETER AND IS CERTIFIED AS A MEDICAL INTERPRETER.

SHE HAS ALSO OPERATED AN IN-HOME DAYCARE.