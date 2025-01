SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN SOUTH DAKOTA

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN SOUTH DAKOTA FACING SEVERAL CHARGES.

LAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON, POLICE IN MADISON, SOUTH DAKOTA WERE AT THE AMERIC-INN HOTEL INVESTIGATING A STRING OF RECENT THEFTS.

WHILE THERE, OFFICERS FOUND A SUBJECT HIDING IN THE STORAGE SHED ON THE PROPERTY WHO WAS IDENTIFIED AS ONE OF THE SUSPECTS OF THE THEFTS.

THE SUSPECT, 28-YEAR-OLD WILEY DEAN SPENCER, WHO FLED FROM OFFICERS ON FOOT, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER A SHORT FOOT PURSUIT AND TASER DEPLOYMENT.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAKE COUNTY JAIL AND IS CHARGED WITH FALSE PERSONATION, OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, CRIMINAL ENTRY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, AND PETTY THEFT.

SPENCER ALSO HAS FIVE ACTIVE ARREST WARRANTS OUT OF WOODBURY COUNTY TOTALING 172 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR CHARGES RELATED TO FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, DRUG CHARGES, AND THEFT.