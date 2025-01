PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST LEGACY OF LOCAL BLACK WOMEN EVENT

THE LEGACY OF BLACK WOMEN IN SIOUX CITY WILL BE THE TOPIC OF A PRESENTATION THIS COMING SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST AT THE AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THERESA WEAVER, EDUCATOR CURATOR OF THE MUSEUM, SAYS LOCAL HISTORIAN JIM TILLMAN’S PRESENTATION IS CALLED “MENTORS, MOTHERS AND MOVERS:

WEAVER SAYS TILLMAN’S PRESENTATION WILL FEATURE STORIES THAT MOST SIOUXLANDERS ARE NOT FAMILIAR WITH:

JIM TILLMAN HAS WRITTEN A SERIES OF BOOKS ABOUT SIOUX CITY’S BLACK HISTORY, AND MET MANY OF THE PEOPLE OR FAMILY MEMBERS THAT HE WRITES ABOUT:

THOSE ATTENDING THE FREE PRESENTATION ARE ENCOURAGED TO SHARE THEIR OWN STORIES OF BLACK WOMEN WHO HAVE LEFT A LASTING LEGACY THROUGH THEIR LIVES AND LESSONS.

THE PANEL WILL BE MODERATED BY MARGARITE HARDNETT REINERT, CHAIR OF THE SOCIAL WORK DEPARTMENT AT BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY, AND WILL INCLUDE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY MEMBERS LINNEA FLETCHER AND TREYLA LEE.

THE EVENT IS FROM 10:30 AM TO NOON SATURDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.