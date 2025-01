NEBRASKA TROOPER NABS TEEN SPEEDING AT 168 MPH

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, WITH HELP FROM THE KEARNEY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, APPREHENDED A 16-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER MONDAY NIGHT AFTER A TROOPER CLOCKED HIS VEHICLE TRAVELING AT OVER 160 MILES PER HOUR.

JUST BEFORE 10 P.M. A TROOPER OBSERVED A CHEVY CORVETTE TRAVELING AT OVER 130 MILES PER HOUR ON SOUTH 2ND AVENUE IN KEARNEY,

THE TROOPER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 44, BUT THE DRIVER REFUSED TO YIELD AND IN THE PURSUIT, THE SUSPECT VEHICLE REACHED A SPEED OF 168 MILES PER HOUR.

ANOTHER TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED STOP STICKS ON HIGHWAY 6 AND AS THE VEHICLE REACHED MINDEN, THE DRIVER TURNED OFF THE LIGHTS, PULLED ONTO A SIDE STREET, AND PARKED.

IT WAS QUICKLY LOCATED BY A COUNTY DEPUTY AND TROOPERS TOOK THE DRIVER INTO CUSTODY.

THE DRIVER, FROM KEARNEY, WAS CITED FOR WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, AND SPEEDING.

THE PURSUIT LASTED ABOUT TEN MINUTES AND COVERED APPROXIMATELY 20 MILES.

NSP file photo