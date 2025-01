NEBRASKA TREASURER SAYS STATE WILL HAVE A TIGHT BUDGET THIS YEAR

THE NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL HAS BEEN IN SESSION SINCE JANUARY 8TH, AND STATE SENATORS HAVE A TIGHT BUDGET TO DEAL WITH THIS YEAR.

STATE TREASURER TOM BRIESE SAYS THERE IS A PROJECTED SHORTFALL TO WORK AROUND:

DESPITE THE SHORTFALL, BRIESE BELIEVES THERE WILL BE PROPERTY TAX RELIEF PASSED FOR NEBRASKANS THIS SESSION:

HE SAYS NEBRASKA RESIDENTS CURRENTLY PAY MORE THAN THE NATIONAL AVERAGE ON THEIR PROPERTY TAXES:

BRIESE SAYS THE STATE NEEDS TO CHANGE HOW IT FUNDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HELP LOWER PROPERTY TAXES:

NEBRASKA VOTERS REJECTED FUNDING A PRIVATE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP MEASURE IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.