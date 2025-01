GRASSLEY QUESTIONS INSPECTOR GENERAL DISMISSALS

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CONCLUDED HIS FIRST WEEK IN OFFICE BY FIRING 17 INSPECTORS GENERAL FROM A LONG LIST OF FEDERAL AGENCIES LAST FRIDAY NIGHT, WHICH DREW THE ATTENTION OF IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY.

IT’S WITHIN THE PRESIDENT’S POWER TO TAKE SUCH ACTION, BUT GRASSLEY SAYS CONGRESS WAS SUPPOSED TO HAVE BEEN GIVEN 30 DAYS NOTICE.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE WANTS TO KNOW WHY EACH OF THOSE INSPECTORS WAS FIRED AND WHY THE NOTICE WASN’T GIVEN, AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

WATCH1 OC…….”AN EXPLANATION” :07

INSPECTORS GENERAL ARE CONSIDERED THE GOVERNMENT’S WATCHDOGS, THOSE WHO ARE TO GUARD AGAINST WASTE, FRAUD AND ABUSE.

GRASSLEY, A REPUBLICAN, SAYS HE’S LONG CHAMPIONED THE IMPORTANCE OF TRANSPARENCY IN GOVERNMENT.

WATCH2 OC……….”MUST BE FOLLOWED” :17

INSPECTORS GENERAL WERE FIRED IN FEDERAL DEPARTMENTS INCLUDING: AGRICULTURE, COMMERCE, DEFENSE, ENERGY, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, INTERIOR, LABOR, STATE, TRANSPORTATION, TREASURY, VETERANS AFFAIRS, AND OTHERS.

WATCH3 OC…… “A REPLACEMENT” :19

DURING THE FIRST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, THE PRESIDENT FIRED AT LEAST TWO INSPECTORS GENERAL IN 2020, PROMPTING GRASSLEY TO HOLD UP SEVERAL OF TRUMP’S NOMINEES TO VARIOUS POSTS UNTIL THE ACTIONS WERE EXPLAINED.

GRASSLEY ISN’T READY TO TAKE THAT STEP YET:

WATCH4 OC…….”FURTHER ACTION” :08

GRASSLEY WILL CHAIR A SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HEARING WEDNESDAY ON THE NOMINATION OF PAM BONDI AS ATTORNEY GENERAL, AND LATER, THE SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE CONSIDERS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JUNIOR AS SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE WILL VOTE ON KASH PATEL AS F-B-I DIRECTOR ON THURSDAY.