FORMER KCAU DOWNTOWN BUILDING TO BE DEMOLISHED

A PARTIAL STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE AND ONGOING ISSUES WITH THE BUILDING AT 625 DOUGLAS STREET HAVE LED TO IMMEDIATE SAFETY CONCERNS, PROMPTING THE CITY TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THE DEMOLITION OF BOTH 625 AND 615 DOUGLAS STREET.

CITY INSPECTORS DETERMINED THAT THE BUILDINGS POSE AN IMMINENT DANGER DUE TO STRUCTURAL INSTABILITY.

625 DOUGLAS STREET, FORMERLY OCCUPIED BY KCAU-TV, SHARES A WALL AND FOUNDATION WITH 615 DOUGLAS STREET AND AN ENGINEERING STUDY DETERMINED THAT THE TWO BUILDINGS INTERCONNECTED STRUCTURES MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO SAFELY DEMOLISH ONE WITHOUT THE OTHER.

CRACKS IN CONCRETE BEAMS FURTHER COMPROMISE THE BUILDINGS’ STABILITY.

THE CITY HAS INSTALLED PROTECTIVE FENCING AROUND THE WALKWAYS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF PEDESTRIANS.

THE CITY RECENTLY ACQUIRED 615 DOUGLAS AND NOW OWNS BOTH BUILDINGS.

THE LOWEST BID FOR THE DEMOLITION OF BOTH BUILDINGS WAS RECEIVED FROM HEBERT CONSTRUCTION, TOTALING $749,555.

DEMOLITION WILL BEGIN SOON.

FUTURE PLANS FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF THE SITE ARE STILL UNDER REVIEW AND WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL IN THE COMING MONTHS.