STORM LAKE STAND OFF ENDS WITH DEATH OF SUSPECT

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS BEEN REQUESTED TO INVESTIGATE THE DEATH OF A STORM LAKE, IOWA MAN WHO DIED AFTER A NEARLY DAY LONG ARMED STANDOFF FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN THAT CITY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE EVENTS BEGAN AROUND 8 A.M. WHEN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY STOPPED A PICKUP TRUCK FOR SPEEDING NEAR STORM LAKE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVER, 45-YEAR-OLD DANIEL JOSEPH JAMES PALENIK, WAS UNCOOPERATIVE, MADE THREATS TOWARDS LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND FLED FROM THE TRAFFIC STOP AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED.

LAW ENFORCEMENT LOCATED PALENIK AT HIS STORM LAKE RESIDENCE A SHORT TIME LATER.

PALENIK BARRICADED HIMSELF INSIDE HIS RESIDENCE AND AT 10 A.M., LAW ENFORCEMENT EVACUATED RESIDENTS IN THE AREA NEAR THE 300 BLOCK OF ONEIDA STREET AND SET UP A PERIMETER AROUND THE HOME.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT APPROXIMATELY 4 P.M., PALENIK FIRED SEVERAL ROUNDS AT LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, PALENIK FIRED DOZENS OF ROUNDS AT OFFICERS, STRIKING BOTH OCCUPIED VEHICLES AND LAW ENFORCEMENT EQUIPMENT BELONGING TO NUMEROUS LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES THAT RESPONDED TO HELP.

SHORTLY BEFORE 3 A.M. MONDAY MORNING, PALENIK AGAIN FIRED SHOTS AT LAW ENFORCEMENT.

OFFICERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING PALENIK, WHO DIED AT THE SCENE.

THE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING WILL BE PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE CONSISTENT WITH DEPARTMENTAL POLICY.

NO FURTHER DETAILS WILL BE RELEASED AS THE D-C-I INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.

Photo from Storm Lake Police