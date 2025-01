RHODEN SWORN IN AS NEW SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR

LARRY RHODEN HAS BEEN SWORN IN AS THE 34TH GOVERNOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

SOUTH DAKOTA CHIEF JUSTICE STEVEN R. JENSEN ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO RHODEN AT 11 A.M. MONDAY IN THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE.

RHODEN WAS SERVING AS THE STATE’S LT. GOVERNOR AND TAKES OVER AFTER FORMER GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WAS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED AS SECRETARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY LAST WEEK.

THE NEW GOVERNOR SAYS THE TRANSITION PROGRESS HAS MOVED SMOOTHLY:

RHODEN SAYS HE EXPECTS TO NAME A NEW LT. GOVERNOR TO SERVE WITH HIM IN A COUPLE OF DAYS.

HE SAYS HE IS STILL GETTING USED TO THE FACT THAT HE IS NOW SOUTH DAKOTA’S GOVERNOR:

RHODEN TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE WITH HIS HAND ON TWO BIBLES THAT BELONGED TO EACH OF HIS PARENTS.

A LARGER, PUBLIC SWEARING-IN CEREMONY WILL BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 8TH IN THE STATE CAPITOL ROTUNDA.

THAT CEREMONY WILL BE FOLLOWED WITH A BALL THAT EVENING IN THE STATE CAPITOL IN PIERRE.