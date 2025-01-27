2025 High School Football Combine set for April 25 at Sanford Fieldhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2025 Sanford Sports Academy High School Football Combine will take place Friday, April 25 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls. The annual showcase in front of college coaches from five different states provides a unique opportunity for local athletes to display their talents.

Combine testing will include the 40-yard dash, pro agility, vertical jump, position breakouts, and 1-on-1 sessions. More than 25 coaches from Division I FCS, Division II, and NAIA schools in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska are scheduled to be in attendance.

“This is a chance to bring premier athletes in the region together to work out with our coaches and test with our Sanford Sports Performance trainers to reach that next level,” said Kurtiss Riggs, Sanford Sports Academy football specialist. “2024 was our biggest combine since we started more than a decade ago and we’re looking forward to 2025 being even bigger.”

The deadline to register for the 2025 High School Combine is April 14. More information can be found on the Sanford Sports website.

In addition to the combine itself, Elite Training Prep for the combine will take place every Wednesday for six weeks from March 12 through April 16 at the Sanford Fieldhouse. Sessions will include drill and speed work as well as film study and 1-on-1 instruction.

Elite Training Prep will be capped at 80 athletes with a registration deadline of March 5.

Those who register for both Elite Training Prep and the combine simultaneously will receive a discount on the overall price. More information on Elite Training Prep can be found at sanfordsports.com.

About Sanford Sports

Sanford Sports is the modern athletics arm of Sanford Health, the premier rural health system in the United States. Rooted in science and health care, Sanford Sports offers a combination of programs, services, events, facilities and partnerships intended to make active lifestyles accessible and rewarding for people of all ages and abilities. Based on the 500-acre Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sanford Sports has been changing the way athletes play for 25 years. With operations in three states, more than one million athletes use Sanford Sports facilities each year. Visit sanfordsports.com for more information.