RAGBRAI 2025 TO START IN ORANGE CITY

THE ROUTE FOR THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S 52ND ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA WAS ANNOUNCED OVER THE WEEKEND.

THIS YEAR’S WEEK LONG BIKE TREK ACROSS THE STATE WILL BEGIN IN ORANGE CITY ON JULY 19TH.

THE FIRST DAY’S RIDE WILL END IN MILFORD.

FROM THERE, RIDERS WILL PEDAL TO ESTHERVILLE, FOREST CITY, IOWA FALLS, CEDAR FALLS, OLEWEIN AND FINALLY END UP IN GUTTENBERG ON JULY 25TH.

ORGANIZERS SAY THE 406 MILE JAUNT IS THE SECOND SHORTEST IN EVENT HISTORY AND THERE WILL BE VERY FEW HILLS TO DEAL WITH.

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE AND REGISTER TO RIDE AT RAGBRAI DOT COM.

KSCJ file photo