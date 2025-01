ARMED STANDOFF IN STORM LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD – UPDATE

UPDATED AT 6:37 A.M. 1/27/2025

STORM LAKE POLICE SAY THE BARRICADED SUBJECT INCIDENT NEAR 3RD AND ONEIDA HAS BEEN RESOLVED. THEY SAY THERE IS NO LONGER ANY THREAT TO THE PUBLIC AND ALL ROADS HAVE BEEN REOPENED. RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES. THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CRIME SCENE HAS BEGUN.

PREVIOUS STORY

AUTHORITES HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN A STANDOFF MOST OF SUNDAY THAT STARTED WITH A VEHICLE PURSUIT MID-MORNING THAT ENDED UP AT A RESIDENCE NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 3RD AND ONEIDA.

THE SUSPECT WAS ARMED AND BARRICADED THEMSELF INTO A RESIDENCE AND WAS ACTIVELY FIRING SHOTS AT RESPONDING OFFICERS.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT . WERE CALLED IN AND THE NEIGHBORHOD WAS EVACUATED.

THE SITUATION WAS CONTINUING AFTER 9 P.M. SUNDAY NIGHT.

Photo from Storm Lake Police