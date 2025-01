REYNOLDS WANTS SCHOOL CELL PHONE RESTRICTIONS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS RELEASED A BILL TO RESTRICT STUDENTS’ CELL PHONE USE DURING INSTRUCTIONAL TIME.

THE BILL ESTABLISHES A MINIMUM STANDARD THAT ALL IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ADOPT BY JULY 1ST.

REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “CELL PHONES ARE NOT ONLY A DISTRACTION BUT A DETERRENT TO DEVELOPMENT IN THE CLASSROOM.”

SHE SAYS “SEVEN IN 10 HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS SAY SMARTPHONES ARE A MAJOR PROBLEM AND 80 PERCENT OF GEN Z STUDENTS SPEND OVER SIX HOURS PER DAY ON THEIR PHONE.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION WILL PROVIDE SAMPLE POLICIES WITH ROOM FOR POTENTIAL COMMON-SENSE EXEMPTIONS.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION WILL ALSO PROVIDE GUIDANCE AND SUPPORT FOR SCHOOLS THAT NEED TO UPDATE THEIR SCHOOL SAFETY PLANS.

THE LEGISLATION ALSO REQUIRES WHAT’S CALLED “EFFECTS OF SOCIAL MEDIA” TRAINING FOR 6TH-8TH GRADE STUDENTS.