PILLEN ISSUES IMMIGRATION RELATED EXECUTIVE ORDER

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER ESTABLISHING THE SUPPORT FOR FEDERAL IMMIGRATION POLICY IMPLEMENTATION FOR THE STATE OF NEBRASKA.

THE ORDER DIRECTS STATE AGENCIES AND DEPARTMENTS TO “REVIEW THEIR RULES, POLICIES, AND PRACTICES AND TO ENSURE THEY SUPPORT FEDERAL IMMIGRATION LAWS AND DIRECTIVES ISSUED JANUARY 20TH BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.”

THAT INCLUDES DIRECTIVES FOR THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND PRISON SYSTEM, AND SAYS ALL AGENCIES WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OR INCARCERATION AUTHORITY MUST “CONSIDER” FORMAL PARTNERSHIPS TO ASSIST WITH IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT, INCLUDING THROUGH 287(G) AGREEMENTS.

STATE AGENCIES HAVE UNTIL MAY 31ST TO ENSURE THEY HAVE MET THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE GOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE ORDER.

THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION SAYS IT IS CHALLENGING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S DIRECTIVES IN COURT.