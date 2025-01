TWO A-T-V’S PLUNGE THROUGH THIN ICE IN IOWA LAKES

ARNOLDS PARK/OKOBOJI FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED TO TWO SEPARATE LAKE INCIDENTS THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE FIRST CALL AT 5:49 PM WAS FOR AN A-T-V THAT WENT INTO THE WATER NEAR PILLSBURY POINT WITH FIVE PEOPLE ENDING UP IN THE WATER.

ALL FIVE HAD SELF-RESCUED FROM THE WATER AND WALKED TO SHORE.

TWO WERE TRANSPORTED TO A HOSPITAL FOR FURTHER EVALUATION AND CARE.

A SECOND A-T-V WITH TWO PEOPLE WENT INTO THE WATER ON EAST LAKE OKOBOJI AROUND 6:50 P.M.

FIRE RESCUE SAYS A BYSTANDER HAD ASSISTED THE TWO FROM THE WATER USING HIS COAT AS A MAKESHIFT ROPE AND WAS ASSISTING THE VERY COLD VICTIMS TO WALK BACK TO THE BRIDGES BAY AREA WHEN THEY WERE MET BY RESCUE CREWS AND TRANSPORTED TO A HOSPITAL FOR FURTHER EVALUATION AND CARE.

THE ANNUAL OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES ARE UNDERWAY THIS WEEKEND IN THE IOWA LAKES.

Photo courtesy Arnold’s Park / Okoboji Fire & Rescue