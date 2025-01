THUNE SPEAKS AT D.C. MARCH FOR LIFE

THE 52ND ANNUAL MARCH FOR LIFE RALLY TOOK PLACE FRIDAY IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SPOKE TO HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WHO GATHERED AT THE NATIONAL MALL AND BRAVED THE COLD TO MARCH IN THE PRO-LIFE EFFORT:

LIFE1 OC……….OF HAPPINESS. :24

THUNE TOLD THE CROWD THAT SOME DAYS FIGHTING FOR THE RIGHT TO LIFE IS AN UPHILL BATTLE:

LIFE2 OC……….AND WORTH. :20

THUNE TOLD THE MARCHERS THAT HE STOOD WITH THEM IN THIS FIGHT AND SO DOES MANY OF HIS COLLEAGUES IN CONGRESS.

Photo from C-Span feed