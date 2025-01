SIOUXLAND CARES TO END OPERATIONS IN MARCH

A LOCAL SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY SERVICE AGENCY IS ENDING OPERATIONS.

SIOUXLAND CARES HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL CONCLUDE OPERATIONS AFTER 38 YEARS OF SERVICE AT THE END OF THIS MARCH.

AN AGENCY STATEMENT SAYS THE DECISION COMES AFTER CHANGES IN FUNDING SOURCES AND LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS,

SIOUXLAND CARES’ VOLUNTEERS AND STAFF HAVE WORKED TO ENHANCE THE QUALITY OF LIFE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA BY ADVOCATING FOR COMMUNITY CHANGE.

THAT INCLUDED COMMUNITY-WIDE MEETINGS ABOUT SUBSTANCE MISUSE, BULLYING, AND OTHER ISSUES THAT IMPACT YOUTH AND FAMILIES.

IN COOPERATION WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT, SIOUXLAND CARES ALSO CONDUCTED COMPLIANCE CHECKS TO ENSURE ADHERENCE TO LAWS REGULATING SUBSTANCES.

OTHER PROGRAMS INCLUDE THE SIOUX CITY MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION, AND THE SIOUX CITY YOUNG AMBASSADORS.

THE AGENCY SAYS MANY OF ITS PROGRAMS WILL CONTINUE UNDER OTHER PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS.