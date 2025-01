IOWA LEGISLATURE LOOKS AT RESTRICTING MUG SHOTS

IOWA LEGISLATORS ARE CONSIDERING RESTRICTIONS ON THE RELEASE OF BOOKING PHOTOS TAKEN WHEN SOMEONE IS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND CHARGED WITH A CRIME.

PROPOSED BILLS IN BOTH THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE WOULD MAKE MOST BOOKING PHOTOS CONFIDENTIAL RECORDS THAT COULD ONLY BE RELEASED IF THE PERSON IN THE PHOTO IS A FUGITIVE, AN IMMINENT THREAT TO THE PUBLIC OR HAS BEEN CONVICTED OF CERTAIN FELONIES.

REPRESENTATIVE BILL GUSTOFF SAYS UNDER AMERICA’S CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM SOMEONE IS TO BE CONSIDERED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY — BUT HAVING A BOOKING PHOTO PUBLISHED IN THE MEDIA OR POSTED ON THE INTERNET SENDS A DIFFERENT MESSAGE.

GUSTOFF, A REPUBLICAN FROM A DES MOINES SUBURB CALLED SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, IS AN ATTORNEY WHO DOES NOT HANDLE CRIMINAL CASES.

HE SAYS HE HAS HAD RELATIVES AND FRIENDS WHO’VE BEEN WRONGLY ACCUSED.

THE BILL WAS DISCUSSED LAST YEAR, BUT DID NOT BECOME LAW.

HERE IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON THE JAIL’S WEBSITE, MUG SHOTS OF INMATES ARRESTED ON CRIMINAL CHARGES ARE NOT DISPLAYED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC, BUT ARE MADE AVAILABLE TO SIOUX CITY NEWS MEDIA.

MOST LOCAL REQUESTS FOR MUG SHOTS INVOLVE FELONY CASES.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS SAY GUSTOFF’S BILL WOULD CREATE EXTRA WORK FOR POLICE AND SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENTS WHO’D HAVE TO VERIFY IF A PERSON WAS CONVICTED OR PLEADED GUILTY EVERY TIME THEY GET A PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST FOR A MUG SHOT.

MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS SAY HAVING BOOKING PHOTOS PUBLICLY AVAILABLE ASSISTS IN PROVIDING TRANSPARENCY FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story