SIOUX CITY POLICE RELEASE IMMIGRATION POLICY STATEMENT

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED A POLICY STATEMENT REGARDING CURRENT FEDERAL STATEMENTS ON IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT AND DEPORTATION, WHICH IS CREATING ANXIETY AND UNCERTAINTY FOR MANY LOCAL RESIDENTS.

THE STATEMENT READS AS FOLLOWS:

Our primary responsibility will always be to enforce Iowa state law and local ordinances. Officers are not trained to enforce federal laws, nor is it our responsibility to do so.

Sioux City Police officers will not stop and detain residents

only to determine their residency status.

As is our duty, we will continue to target violent individuals who present a threat to any member of our community, and when appropriate, work with federal authorities to appropriately charge and detain those individuals as outlined in our policies and according to Federal Law.

Regardless of any federal or state administration initiatives or policies, we will always take a commonsense approach to their mandates and allow our department mission statement to guide our actions.

It is critically important to us that our residents and non-residents feel safe in our community, and understand they have the protection and cooperation of the Sioux City Police Department.