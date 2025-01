NEBRASKA TREASURER TOM BRIESE HAS LAUNCHED A NEW WEBSITE SO STATE RESIDENTS CAN SEE HOW STATE DOLLARS ARE BEING SPENT:

NEBWEB1 OC……..THE STATE LEVEL. :17

HE SAYS THE INTERACTIVE WEBSITE IS DESIGNED TO ALLOW USERS TO SELECT AN ITEM AND THEN CONTINUE TO EXAMINE FURTHER SPENDING INFORMATION OR DEFINITIONS OF SERVICES PROVIDED BY A STATE AGENCY:

NEBWEB2 OC…….TAXPAYER’S DOLLARS. :17

THERE IS ALSO A LINK ON THE NEBRASKA STATE TREASURER’S WEBSITE AT TREASURER DOT NEBRASKA DOT GOV.