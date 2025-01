NEBRASKA PROPOSES STRICTER PENALTIES AGAINST JUVENILE MAJOR FELONY OFFENDERS

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND OTHERS EXPLAINED A LEGISLATIVE PROPOSAL TO CONSIDER STRICTER PENALTIES AGAINST JUVENILES WHO COMMIT FELONY CRIMES IN NEBRASKA.

THE MEASURE IS LB-556:

THE MEASURE WAS INTRODUCED BY STATE SENATOR MERV RIEPE AT THE REQUEST OF GOVERNOR PILLEN:

DOUGLAS COUNTY ATTORNEY DON KLEINE (CLINE) SAYS UNDER THE MEASURE, A JUDGE WILL DETERMINE IF DETENTION IS WARRANTED:

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF AARON HANSON SAYS FELONY CRIMES BY JUVENILES HAVE SKYROCKETED IN THE OMAHA AREA:

HANSON SAYS DETENTION NEEDS TO BE AN OPTION FOR YOUNG OFFENDERS WHO COMMIT FELONY LEVEL CRIMES:

THE UNICAMERAL WILL DISCUSS THE PROPOSAL IN THE WEEKS AHEAD IN THIS LEGISLATION SESSION.