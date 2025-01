SUSPECT ARRESTED NEAR SOUTH SIOUX IN ASSAULT OF NEBRASKA TROOPER

A WINNEBAGO MAN IS FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES IN THE ALLEGED ASSAULT OF A NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER

DURING A TRAFFIC STOP LATE TUESDAY NIGHT IN DAKOTA COUNTY.

THE INCIDENT STARTED AROUND 10:45 P.M. TUESDAY WHEN A TROOPER PERFORMED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A VEHICLE WITH DEFECTIVE LIGHTING ON HIGHWAY 77, JUST SOUTH OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE TROOPER BECAME SUSPICIOUS THAT THE DRIVER WAS IMPAIRED, CONDUCTED A D-U-I INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED THAT THE DRIVER WAS IMPAIRED.

THE DRIVER, 31-YEAR-OLD TROY REYNOLDS, THEN ALLEGEDLY HEADBUTTED THE TROOPER IN THE FACE.

DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ASSISTED THE TROOPER IN TAKING REYNOLDS INTO CUSTODY.

REYNOLDS IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 6TH OFFENSE, RESISTING ARREST, DRIVING WITH A REVOKED LICENSE, AND OTHER CHARGES.

THE TROOPER SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TREATED AFTER TRANSPORTING THE SUSPECT TO THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.

State patrol file photo