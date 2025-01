SIOUX CITY MAN WANTS SETTLEMENT FROM JANUARY 6TH ARREST AT U.S. CAPITOL

ONE OF THE TEN IOWANS WHO WAS PARDONED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP THIS WEEK FOR ACTIONS DURING THE JANUARY 6TH, 2021 ATTACK ON THE U-S CAPITOL SAYS HE PLANS TO JOIN A MASSIVE LAWSUIT IN RESPONSE TO HIS ARREST.

KENNY RADER OF SIOUX CITY SAYS IT WILL BE A 50-BILLION DOLLAR CLASS-ACTION CASE AGAINST THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.

RADER SAYS HE’S NOT SURPRISED THAT HE AND MORE THAN 15-HUNDRED OTHER JANUARY 6TH DEFENDANTS WERE CLEARED OF THEIR CRIMES.

HE WAS SENTENCED TO 90 DAYS IN PRISON, PLUS THREE YEARS PROBATION, AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO ILLEGALLY ENTERING THE CAPITOL.

EVEN BEFORE A PRESIDENTIAL PARDON, RADER CLAIMS HE DIDN’T BREAK THE LAW ON JANUARY 6TH.

SOME OF THE OTHER IOWANS PARDONED BY TRUMP INCLUDE 44-YEAR-OLD DOUG JENSEN OF DES MOINES, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF LEADING A MOB THROUGH THE CAPITOL, AND KYLE YOUNG OF REDFIELD, WHO WAS ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER GUARDING THE BUILDING.

Sheila Brummer & Radio Iowa contributed to this story/ Photo from U.S. Congress