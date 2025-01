NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE SETS SPRING ENROLLMENT RECORD

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE IN ORANGE CITY HAS SET A SPRING ENROLLMENT RECORD FOR THE SIXTH YEAR IN A ROW.

THIS YEAR’S NUMBER OF STUDENTS IS 1,661, WHICH IS UP FROM 1,603 LAST SPRING.

THE COLLEGE SAYS NEARLY 65% OF THE STUDENTS ENROLLED ATTEND THE RESIDENTIAL CAMPUS, WHICH IS AN INCREASE FROM 63.9% IN 2024.

THE FALL-TO-SPRING FRESHMAN RETENTION RATE HAS ALSO INCREASED TO 91.4%.

THIS SEMESTER A RECORD 640 STUDENTS ARE STUDYING IN NORTHWESTERN’S GRADUATE & PROFESSIONAL STUDIES DIVISION, INCLUDING ONLINE MASTER’S DEGREE PROGRAMS IN EDUCATION, BUSINESS, AND COUNSELING.

Photo from Northwestern College